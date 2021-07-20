Washington [US], July 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday has recommended that Americans avoid travel to the United Kingdom due to the prevalence of the coronavirus variants in the country.

"Avoid travel to the United Kingdom. If you must travel to the United Kingdom, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel," CDC said in an advisory.

The CDC has put the United Kingdom on the highest, fourth level of its COVID-19 danger scale and noted that even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading coronavirus variants.

As of Monday, the United Kingdom has reported nearly 5.5 million coronavirus cases and 130,000 deaths while the number of cases has surged dramatically over the past month with approximately 40,000 new cases added every day since the end of June. (ANI/Sputnik)

