New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Echoing India's longstanding call for peace, dialogue, and mutual respect in the Middle East, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani on Monday called for all parties to exercise restraint and fully comply with ceasefire obligations in Gaza.

In his opening remarks at the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Alzayani said the recently adopted Gaza peace plan presents a "unique opportunity" to advance the region's vision of coexistence and mutual respect.

"The recent adoption of the peace plan for Gaza presents a unique opportunity to advance this vision. We urge all parties to exercise restraint, uphold the ceasefire, and fully meet their obligations," he said, adding that promoting regional peace will be a key priority for Bahrain during its upcoming two-year term on the United Nations Security Council.

Despite formal diplomatic relations being established in 1971, Alzayani highlighted the historical depth of India-Bahrain relations, noting that the ties between the two nations go back nearly 5,000 years, rooted in trade and cultural exchanges between the ancient civilisations of Dilmun and the Indus Valley.

" India continues to be one of Bahrain's primary trading partners, and both our nations recognise that economic cooperation and interdependence are essential for promoting peace, stability, and shared prosperity. We aspire to enhance greater connectivity between India and our broader region. A goal that is contingent upon achieving lasting and sustainable peace in the Middle East," Alzayani said.

He also lauded the Indian community in Bahrain, describing it as a bridge of friendship that embodies the shared values of coexistence and respect between the two nations.

"Our vision for the region is built on dialogue, coexistence, and mutual respect - values demonstrated daily by the vibrant Indian community in Bahrain and the deep friendship shared between our nations," the Foreign Minister added.

Reaffirming Bahrain's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, Alzayani said, "In alignment with the high-level commitment from our leadership to this significant partnership, I would like to emphasise Bahrain's dedication to deepening our relationship with the Republic of India. I look forward to productive discussions that yield tangible outcomes and further enhance our bilateral cooperation."

The Bahrain Foreign Minister arrived in the national capital earlier today and is currently on a two-day visit to India.

Prior to his meeting, Jaishankar welcomed the Bahraini Foreign Minister to the Indian capital, stating that he looked forward to "productive discussions" at the High Joint Commission meeting.

"Pleased to welcome FM Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani of Bahrain to New Delhi. Look forward to productive discussions of the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission," Jaishankar said in a post on X. (ANI)

