Quetta [Balochistan], September 22 (ANI): Prominent human rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch has issued a grave warning about the deteriorating condition of Bebigar Baloch, a disabled leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), who has been in state custody for the past six months without formal charges.

Taking to social media platform X, Sammi accused the Pakistani authorities of subjecting Bebigar, who is permanently disabled and relies on a wheelchair, to inhumane treatment by denying him access to urgently needed medical care. According to her, Bebigar is now suffering from life-threatening illnesses, with doctors recommending immediate surgery, but the prison administration and judicial authorities have failed to act. "Keeping him in jail under these conditions is effectively a slow death sentence," she said.

Also Read | PwC Layoffs: UK-Based Fintech Consulting Firm Lays Off 1,500 Employees, 60 Partners Across Middle East; Here’s Why.

Sammi condemned what she described as the state's ruthless suppression of political dissent in Balochistan. She stated, "The state has become so blind in its policy of suppressing political voices in Balochistan that it has now lost the ability to differentiate between ordinary and disabled people.

Perhaps this state considers it its success by putting peaceful strugglers behind bars, but in reality it is a manifestation of delusion and loss of consciousness that it is not even sparing those who are physically disabled. Those who have engaged in peaceful politics, fought for rights and questioned the state"

Also Read | 'There Will Be No Palestine State': Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Slams UK, Canada and Australia for Recognising Palestine (Watch Video).

She concluded with an urgent appeal to the international community. She stated, ""We strongly appeal to international human rights organizations, civil society, and all justice-loving political activists to raise their voices against this injustice and apply urgent pressure so that Bebigar Baloch is immediately transferred to the hospital, treated, and the baseless allegations against him are dropped."

Balochistan is grappling with a grave human rights crisis marked by widespread enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions. Political activists, dissenters, and peaceful protesters are frequently targeted, often held without charge or access to fair legal processes. This systemic repression violates basic rights and fuels ongoing tensions in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)