Balochistan [Pakistan], May 14 (ANI): As Pakistan continues to rain atrocities on Baloch residents, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF) strongly criticised the recent rocket launcher attack on the residence of Jangiyan Baloch, a civilian in the Balicha area of Tump Tehsil, district Kech.

Taking to the social media platform X, BWF alleged that the assault was carried out by "death squads," the locally operating armed groups with the purported backing of law enforcement agencies of Balochistan.

The forum stated, "We, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF), denounce the ugly attack of rocket launchers on the home of a civilian, Jangiyan Baloch, in district Kech's Balicha in the strongest possible terms and deem it an attack on the societal order and organization of the Baloch."

According to X handle, the incident left three members of Jangiyan Baloch's family injured -- his son Nawaz Jangiyan, daughter-in-law Ayesha Mulla Raza, and wife Modho Naik Bakht.

The BWF highlighted that the armed factions in the region freely perpetrate violence, destabilising society while remaining shielded from justice. And, with the tacit support of the state, these groups act as instruments of chaos, immune to law and accountability.

"These groups have been given a free hand to destabilise the social order," the BWF stated. "They function with impunity and are unaccountable due to the backing they receive from state institutions."

The Forum also expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security conditions in Tump, describing it as one of the most gravely impacted regions in Balochistan. It accused armed groups in the area of orchestrating targeted killings, enforced disappearances, and assaults on civilians, all of which are fueling an escalating climate of lawlessness and fear.

The Baloch Women Forum in the resort to combat the rising human right abuses demanded several actions which included measures like an immediate end to what it described as "illegal privileges" granted to armed militias, a permanent halt to human rights violations in Trump and the wider Balochistan region, and a transparent and impartial inquiry into the rocket attack on Jangiyan Baloch's home, with legal action against the perpetrators. Furthermore, it also called for medical and financial assistance for the injured and their family. (ANI)

