Islamabad [Pakistan], May 10 (ANI): Saeed Ahmed Baloch, a local leader of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), was gunned down by unidentified attackers in Quetta's Qambrani Road area on Monday, local media reported.

Baloch was passing through the Qambrani area when armed men opened fire on him, Dawn newspaper reported citing sources in the BNP-M.

Also Read | Chinese Power Plants in Pakistan To Shut Down Within Days Unless Payments Made.

BNP-M district president Ghulam Nabi Marri said Baloch received multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the area and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Mother Maye Musk Shares Vintage Pics of Taj Mahal and Interesting Anecdote From Family's Visit to India in 1954.

After the incident, BNP-M workers and supporters blocked Sariab Road by burning tyres and putting barricades.

BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mangal condemned the targeted killing of his party's leader.

"Our Central Labour Secretary Musa Jan Baloch's brother Saeed Ahmed has been shot in Quetta today," he said, according to Dawn newspaper.

It further reported that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the inspector general of Balochistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)