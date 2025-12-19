Balochistan [Pakistan] December 19 (ANI): Baloch Voice for Justice has strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of Hajra Baloch, the wife of Sanaullah Baloch, alleging that she was unlawfully detained by Pakistani forces, including the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other security agencies, from the Daru Hotel area of Hub Chowki in Balochistan.

In a statement, the rights group said Hajra Baloch's detention and subsequent disappearance constitute a clear violation of fundamental rights and due process. Describing the incident as a serious crime under international human rights law, Baloch Voice for Justice said such actions reflect a growing trend of repression in the region.

The organisation highlighted several similar cases over the past year, including the enforced disappearances of Mahjabeen Baloch from Quetta on May 29; Nasreena Baloch from Hub Chowki on November 22, Raheema Baloch from Dalbandin on December 9, and Farzana Baloch from Khuzdar on December 1.

According to the group, these incidents point towards a policy of collective punishment, where family members, particularly women, are allegedly targeted as part of broader crackdowns.

Baloch Voice for Justice has called on the United Nations, international human rights organisations, and independent media to take urgent notice of what it termed grave and ongoing violations in Balochistan. The group demanded the immediate recovery of all forcibly disappeared Baloch women and stressed the need for accountability for those responsible.

Enforced disappearances have been a highly controversial issue in Balochistan, with families frequently accusing state security agencies of detaining individuals without any charges. Over the last twenty years, families in the province have organised numerous protests and sit-ins to seek information about their missing loved ones.

Human rights organisations, including the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), have recorded thousands of such cases, though the official statistics provided by the Pakistani government significantly disagree.

Human rights bodies such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have continuously voiced their concerns regarding this matter, urging Pakistani authorities to investigate reports of enforced disappearances, ensure accountability, and put an end to the practice of secret detentions, as noted in the TBP article.

Pakistani authorities have consistently denied these claims, maintaining that many of the missing individuals have either affiliated with insurgent groups or are residing abroad. Despite these denials, protests by the families of the disappeared remain a regular feature in Balochistan's civic environment, with activists highlighting the necessity for justice, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law. (ANI)

