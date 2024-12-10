Quetta [Pakistan], December 10 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) strongly condemned the recent forced abduction and escalating trend of targeted executions of Baloch youth, calling it a disturbing continuation of the ongoing genocide and human rights violations in Balochistan.

In a press release, BYC stated that on December 9, Pakistani security forces abducted five Baloch individuals from Maskan Chorangai, Karachi, including Meraj Shad, a politically active member of the National Democratic Party and recent graduate in International Relations. Other victims include Doda Ellahi, a sixth-semester student who was previously abducted in 2022, Gamshad Baloch, an M.Phil student, Muzamil, a Philosophy student, and Ismail, a worker from Dubai.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1866152478804246669?t=fj-XF-QKuZFQZulF3auW8Q&s=08

The BYC raised urgent concerns over the systematic targeting of Baloch students and activists, who are at risk of torture, extrajudicial killings, and fake encounters. BYC reiterated its demand for international intervention and called for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted individuals. The Committee also called on the Pakistani state to cease all forced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and political repression against the Baloch people, urging the international community to take swift action to address the crisis in Balochistan.

Balochistan, a resource-rich, yet conflict-ridden region in southwestern Pakistan, has long been plagued by a cycle of violence, abductions, and killings. The conflict in Balochistan is primarily fueled by the region's desire for greater autonomy and the control over its natural resources, which include significant reserves of gas, coal, and minerals. Over the years, various separatist groups have demanded independence or greater political control, often resorting to violent means to achieve their goals.

Abductions and killings are recurring elements of the ongoing unrest in Balochistan. Many people, including activists, politicians, journalists, and ordinary civilians, have been abducted by security forces. The Pakistani military is often accused of enforcing disappearances, claiming to target insurgents or separatist elements, while human rights organisations and Baloch nationalist groups allege the abductions are aimed at silencing dissent. These enforced disappearances often lead to torture and extrajudicial killings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)