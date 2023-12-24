Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): Baloch protesters demanding an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in their province issued a three-day ultimatum to the state on Saturday, as per Dawn newspaper.

The protestors called for the immediate release of all demonstrators detained so far and the quashing of charges against them, failing which the demonstrators would be "compelled to take harsh steps and the state and its administration shall be responsible for this".

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) issued the demands as they claimed that over 100 previously detained members were not presented in courts and were "missing" while they continued their rally outside Islamabad's National Press Club (NPC) amid the presence of the police.

The long march led by Baloch women -- which started in Turbat on December 6 after the alleged "extrajudicial killing" of a Baloch youth by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials -- had reached the federal capital on Wednesday. However, the police had blocked entry points of the city along with major arteries to prevent the protesters from reaching the NPC, as per Dawn.

The Islamabad police had subsequently used brutal force to disperse and detain the demonstrators with over 200 taken into custody from different areas of the federal capital. The demonstrators were also met with tear gas, water cannons and police batons.

Human rights organisations, politicians and analysts strongly condemned the events. On Thursday evening, the government said 90 per cent of the Baloch men and women taken into custody were released, except for the men who "could not be identified" by police. The police actions were censured by Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, President Dr Arif Alvi and caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar as well.

The BYC had earlier announced a rally and sit-in at the NPC for Saturday, saying that it would also hold a press conference on the next step of the movement.

The press release issued from the group said nearly 350 demonstrators were arrested of which 33 were granted bail, over 250 were still in jail and over 100 were still not presented in court whose status was missing.

"We are issuing a three-day ultimatum to state for the withdrawal of FIRs (first information report) registered against peaceful protesters and releasing the 100+ Baloch students whose status is still missing," the press release said, as per Dawn. (ANI)

