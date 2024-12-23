Quetta [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): Students at the Bolan Medical College (BMC) in Balochistan's Quetta entered the 27th day of their sit-in protest on Monday against the closure of their institution, alleged occupation of hostels by security forces, and reported violence against students, as per The Balochistan Post.

Despite Quetta's biting cold, protesters remained camped at the college's main gate, demanding the restoration of their academic rights and an end to what they term unjust treatment, The Balochistan Post reported.

According to reports by The Balochistan Post, students claim that the closure of the college and hostels has disrupted their education and jeopardised their future. They are calling for the reopening of classrooms and hostels and action against police officers accused of raiding the campus and engaging in violence and arrests. Student organisations have denounced what they describe as the "militarization" of educational institutions, accusing authorities of using campuses for non-educational purposes and fostering divisions among Baloch and Pashtun students.

As per reports, to escalate their protest, students organised a rally at Golimar Chowk, chanting slogans against the college administration and provincial government for their perceived inaction. Protesters demanded the immediate restoration of educational institutions across Balochistan and an end to the ongoing crackdown on students. The students vowed to continue their struggle until their demands are met, warning that if authorities fail to address their concerns, they will expand their protests to other cities in the region.

According to reports from Pakistani media, violence erupted at the medical college following a dispute over the allotment of hostel rooms. Clashes broke out when tensions flared between student groups, who attacked each other with sticks and rods.

As per the Balochistan Post, police reportedly arrived at the scene and used tear gas to disperse the students involved in the confrontation. Six students were injured and subsequently admitted to Bolan Medical College Hospital for treatment. Authorities arrested 12 students in connection with the incident. In response, the college principal issued a notification announcing the suspension of all academic activities for two weeks. The hostel was closed, and students were instructed to vacate the premises. (ANI)

