Islamabad [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Chairman Akhtar Mengal on Sunday expressed his displeasure over the appointment of Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar as Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister, Geo News reported.

Mengal said that such decisions created "more distance" between Balochistan National Party-Mengal and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a letter written to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Mengal stated, "You have nominated such a person as the caretaker prime minister whose appointment has closed the doors of politics for us," according to Geo News report.

"Such decisions have created more distance between us and you," he added.

In the letter written to Nawaz Sharif, Mengal expressed disappointment with the way PML-N was choosing to ally with the army instead of taking politicians on board, Geo News reported.

He accused the PML-N of forgetting the "conspiracies and unconstitutional" actions of the former military ruler and President Pervez Musharraf.

He wrote, "A solution is being sought by consulting the establishment instead of politicians," adding that the "atrocities" of military-led regimes from General Ayub to General Musharraf were not yet forgotten.

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar was named Pakistan's caretaker PM after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly Raja Riaz concluded consultations on August 12.

Kakar is a lawmaker belonging to Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Speaking during a farewell ceremony before the announcement of Pakistan's caretaker PM at the Prime Minister's House, Shehbaz Sharif said that a hybrid system that works for the country's progress is better.

In the letter, Mengal also raised some of the decisions of the Shehbaz Sharif government, according to Geo News report. He expressed concern over building Pak-China Gwadar University in Lahore instead of Balochistan.

Mengal in his letter wrote, "Not taking allies into confidence in important decisions will perpetuate mistrust," according to the report.

On Saturday, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Anwarul Haque Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister for the country. Taking to Twitter, the President's Office said that under Article 224 A of Pakistan's constitution, Alvi appointed Anwarul Haque Kakar as caretaker PM.

"President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Anwarul Haque Kakar as Caretaker Prime Minister The President approved the appointment under Article 224 A of the Constitution," the Pakistan President's office said in a tweet. (ANI)

