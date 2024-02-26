Quetta [Balochistan], February 26 (ANI): The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has emerged as the single largest party in Balochistan, securing 17 seats in the provincial assembly, with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) following closely behind with 16 seats in the February 8 election results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on February 24, Dawn reported.

As per the notification, the PPP leads with 17 seats, followed by PML-N with 16 seats, while the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) has secured 12 seats.

Sources reveal that the PPP enjoys the support of independent MPA Molvi Noorullah, elected from Qila Saifullah, who was previously associated with JUI-F but was expelled due to internal disputes during local body elections. Molvi Noorullah's victory over JUI-F's Maulana Abdul Wasey underscores the shifting political dynamics, as per Dawn.

The Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) secured five seats, the National Party (NP) secured four seats, and the Awami National Party won three seats.

Additionally, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal), and BNP Awami each secured one seat. The assembly also includes one independent member, with the final announcement pending for three general seats.

According to Dawn, with the assembly comprising 65 members and 33 seats required for a majority government, negotiations are underway between PML-N and PPP leadership for a coalition government, potentially supported by five members of the BAP. Other parties are expected to join the coalition, except for JUI-F, which intends to sit in the opposition.

In separate meetings, the MPAs-elect from Balochistan called on former President Asif Ali Zardari at his Islamabad residence on Saturday to discuss the formation of government in the province.

Similarly, the MNAs and MPAs-elect from Balochistan on the PML-N ticket held a meeting with the party president, Shehbaz Sharif, on February 24.

The delegation was headed by PML-N's provincial president, Jaffar Khan Mandokhel.

Four independents--Mir Asim Kurd, Wali Muhammad, retired Capt. Abdul Khaliq, and Barkat Ali Rind -- who recently joined PML-N were also present on the occasion.

They discussed the process of the formation of the provincial government. (ANI)

