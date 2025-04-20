Balochistan [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): The Pickup Union in Gwadar staged a sit-in protest on the Coastal Highway, completely blocking traffic, according to The Balochistan Post.

The protest was launched in response to what the union claims are unjust actions by the Coast Guards, who have allegedly been stopping and seizing pickup trucks without valid reasons.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs 2025 Continue: 28,728 Employees Laid Off by 111 Companies So Far This Year Due to Various Reasons; Check Details.

According to The Balochistan Post, union representatives stated that they are engaged in legal and peaceful business activities, but constant interference by the Coast Guards has pushed them to the brink of financial ruin. One protester stated, "We are drowning in debt, and now our vehicles are being taken, further ruining us."

The union members accused the Coast Guards of impounding their vehicles under the cover of darkness and without any prior notice or justification. They asserted that the trucks were transporting diesel legally, with permits issued by the Balochistan government, and were operating along approved routes, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Also Read | Narendra Modi-JD Vance Talks on April 21: US Vice President To Land in India on Monday for 4-Day High-Profile Visit.

They further claimed that they had previously met with Colonel Zain-ul-Abideen of the Coast Guard, who had promised the return of both the trucks and the diesel. However, only the empty vehicles were returned, while the diesel remained confiscated. The union described this outcome as a grave injustice to the struggling local community.

Protesters emphasised the growing hardships they face in continuing their work. Many purchase diesel on credit and make high-risk journeys with minimal profits. "When state agencies take away our livelihoods, it's like taking food from the mouths of the poor," said one driver.

The union has set a deadline for Saturday night, demanding the return of the confiscated diesel. If the demand is not met, they plan to launch an indefinite sit-in starting at 11 AM the following day. They also advised the public and fellow transporters to avoid unnecessary travel due to ongoing road disruption.

The protest has resulted in a massive traffic jam, with long queues forming on the highway. Locals expressed frustration, questioning the government's claims of development in Gwadar.

Despite the city's central role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), residents argue that under the pretext of security, local economic activity is being suffocated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)