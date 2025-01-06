Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 6 (ANI): Bangladesh has cancelled the participation of its judicial officials in training sessions scheduled to be held at the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal and a state judicial academy in India in February, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs announced the decision in a circular released on Sunday. The cancellation of the earlier approval for judicial officials to participate in the training program from February 10-20 came in compliance with the directives issued by the Supreme Court, according to the circular, according to the Dhaka Tribune report.

Earlier on December 30, a notification was issued which granted permission to 50 officials to attend the training. The nominated officials comprised Assistant Judges, Senior Assistant Judges, Joint District and Sessions Judges, Additional District and Sessions Judges, District and Sessions Judges, and other equivalent-level officers, Dhaka Tribune reported.

According to the circular, the Indian government had to pay for all the expenses for the training, with no financial involvement from the government of Bangladesh. The cancelled program was part of a bilateral understanding signed during Bangladesh's then-PM Sheikh Hasina's visit to India in April 2017.

According to the agreement, judicial training was to be given to enhance the capacity and expertise of Bangladeshi judicial officials at India's National Judicial Academy and other institutions.

Earlier on January 3, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reaffirmed India's support for a "democratic stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh" and called people of two nations as the main stakeholders in the ties between New Delhi and Dhaka.

"As far as general approach to the other question also general approach to our relations with Bangladesh is concerned we have made it very clear and I would like to repeat again these this approach of ours to fostering ties with Bangladesh was made very clear during Foreign Secretary's visit to Dhaka where he highlighted India's support for a democratic stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the weekly press briefing on Friday.

The comments come on the heels of the interim government in Bangladesh led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus demanding the extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India. Earlier in August, Hasina fled to India following a massive student-led protest.

The MEA spokesperson also emphasised that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, during his visit to Bangladesh, reiterated India's willingness to build a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh based on mutual trust, respect and mutual sensitivity to each other's concerns and interests.

"He (Misri) also emphasized that people are the main stakeholders in Bangladesh-India relations and noted that India's development cooperation and multi-faceted engagements with Bangladesh, including in areas of trade, connectivity and other capacity-building areas, are all geared towards the benefit of the people of Bangladesh. So, you know, that has been our approach", Jaiswal added.

Speaking of the recent developments in Bangladesh, he said, "There are several developments that are happening. There are developments happening on a daily basis, but our generic approach to Bangladesh is what I told you. We would like to foster these ties." (ANI)

