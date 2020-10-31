Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,320 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths on Saturday, making the tally at 407,684 and the death toll at 5,923, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 11,532 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 324,145 including 1,442 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.45 percent and the current recovery rate is 79.51 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

