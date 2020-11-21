Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,847 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths on Saturday taking the count to 445,281 and death toll to 6,350, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,643 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 360,352 including 1,921 who recovered on Saturday.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 per cent and the recovery rate is 80.93 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths at 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)

