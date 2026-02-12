Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 12 (ANI): As voting progressed in Bangladesh's parliamentary polls on Thursday, the Election Commission recorded a 32.88 per cent voter turnout till noon at 42,651 centres across the country as per the Daily Star.

According to the media outlet, no suspension was reported till noon and citing the Election Commission, it said that 32.88 per cent voter turnout at 32,789 polling centres was recorded; around 77 per cent of the total, as of 12 pm.

Election Commission Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed shared the figures while speaking to reporters at the EC headquarters.

The Daily Star reported that Ahmed said voting was underway at 42,651 centres across the country and that no polling centre had so far reported suspension of voting.

The voting marks a critical moment in the country's political history as it enters a new phase.

Earlier this morning, Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus cast his ballot at the Gulshan Model School and College polling station in Dhaka.

BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman, who cast his vote at the Gulshan Model High School and College in Gulshan-2, said today that the country had been waiting for the election day to exercise their right to vote.

Meanwhile, voters in the country turned out early, forming long queues outside polling booths from as early as 6 am (local time), reflecting both anticipation and hope for a transparent electoral process.

The parliamentary elections come at a time of significant change, following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ongoing ban on her long-time rival, Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.

With nearly 127 million eligible voters, the eighth most populous nation in the world heads to the polls. Nearly half the voters are between the ages of 18-37, as per Al Jazeera, of which 4.57 million are first-time voters.

There are 59 registered political parties in Bangladesh, excluding Awami League, whose registration was suspended by the Election Commission last year, nullifying its ability to field candidates in the fray. Of these, 51 parties are participating in this year's elections. In total, 1,981 candidates are contesting, including 249 independent ones.

The contesting parties are- Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), Left Democratic Alliance and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party).

Corruption, inflation, employment and economic development are the main issues deciding the election.

Besides the parliamentary election, the country is holding a referendum on the National Charter 2025 - a document drafted by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, setting the foundation for future governance, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

