Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 6 (ANI): Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returned to Dhaka on Tuesday after undergoing medical treatment in London.

She had gone to London on January 8 this year for treatment of various health complications.

Thousands of leaders and workers of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lined both sides of the road from the airport to Khaleda Zia's residence in Gulshan area in Dhaka to welcome her.

The leaders and workers were carrying placards with Khaleda Zia's picture, the BNP party flag, and Bangladesh's national flag. The army was deployed to maintain security.

Zia's two daughters-in-law, Zubaida Rahman and Sharmila Rahman, accompanied her. She returned home on a special plane sent by Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Zia's son Tarique Rahman has been living in London for the past 17 years due to various cases filed during the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's tenure. He is currently serving as the acting chairman of BNP from abroad.

More significant than her return is the fact that she is recovering. For a woman long portrayed by her rivals as terminally ill and politically irrelevant, her gradual physical revival offers not just hope to her supporters but a quiet rebuttal to the cynicism and cruelty that previously surrounded her treatment. Years of resistance to her medical care abroad, and the mocking public rhetoric that accompanied it, shook the conscience of many, The Daily Star reported.

Now, attention turns to the question of succession within the party. It's widely believed that Khaleda and her son, acting BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, have had in-depth conversations about the party's future. Although Tarique has led the BNP since 2018, the recent return of his wife, Zubaida Rahman, after nearly two decades in exile, adds a new dynamic. Zubaida has never held political office, but her reemergence is already drawing interest and speculation about whether she might step into a more active role.

BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir described her homecoming "a significant day for the country."

"This is a joyous moment for us and the nation. At this crucial time for democracy, her presence marks a significant day for the country. We believe that Khaleda Zia's return will facilitate the path to democratic transition," Alamgir said, according to Al Jazeera.

The BNP itself faces deep internal issues. Years of repression, weakened organisational structures, and leadership in exile have taken a toll. Reports of misconduct among some grassroots leaders--including extortion, internal disputes, and power struggles--have tarnished the party's image in several regions. Unless these challenges are addressed through internal reform and disciplined leadership, the party risks squandering the renewed hope Khaleda Zia's return has stirred.

Her current role seems to be evolving--from fierce political competitor to a symbol of endurance and moral authority. Given her health, a full return to frontline politics appears unlikely. Nonetheless, her influence over the BNP and its direction remains significant. (ANI)

