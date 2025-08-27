Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 27 (ANI): The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, representing the largest minority group in the Muslim-majority South Asian country, expressed outrage on August 26 over the absence of minority representation among newly appointed judges.

"Yesterday (25 August 2025), 25 judges were appointed as Additional Judges of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court. Among them, 9 are judicial officers, 9 are lawyers, and 7 are law officers", the minority group said in a statement.

"Despite the fact that each of these fields has sufficient qualified individuals from religious and ethnic minority communities, it is deeply regrettable that not a single person from the country's 10% minority population is included among the 25 newly appointed judges", it added.

On behalf of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC), the organisation's President Professor Nirmal Chandra Bhowmik, Ushatan Talukder, Nirmal Rosario, and Acting General Secretary Monindra Kumar Nath have strongly condemned, expressed outrage, and protested this decision.

Dhaka Tribune reported on Monday that a total of 25 judges have been appointed to the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh for an initial term of two years.

Dhaka Tribune said that according to a notification signed by law ministry secretary Sheikh Abu Taher on Monday, the appointments were made by President Md Shahabuddin in consultation with the chief justice of Bangladesh under Article 95(1) of the Constitution, and in accordance with Article 98.

The oath of the twenty-five newly appointed judges of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court was administered by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed at 1:40 pm on Tuesday, as per BDnews.

BDnews also reported that the ceremony was conducted by Mohammad Moazzem Hossain, the registrar (justice) of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court.

As per its report, Bangladesh's law ministry issued a notification about the appointment of the 25 additional judges to the High Court Division on Monday, following an order from the president. (ANI)

