Dhaka, Sep 5 (PTI) Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday congratulated Liz Truss on her appointment as the new UK Prime Minister and said she looks forward to working closely with the British leader to further strengthen long-standing political, economic and strategic partnerships between the two nations.

Truss on Monday won the Conservative Party leadership contest, beating British Indian former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to go on to replace outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, in her congratulatory message said: “Your appointment is a testimony to the trust and confidence of the British people in your leadership to take your country to newer heights of progress and prosperity.”

“Bangladesh and the UK enjoy historic relations deeply rooted in ‘our shared values of democracy, secularism, and tolerance'," she said.

Hasina expressed great satisfaction over robust cooperation in trade, investment, and sustainable development between Dhaka and London.

"On top of everything, the more vibrant Bangladesh-British Diaspora in the UK serves as the common treasure for developing the two countries,” Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in her message.

She said 2022 is the most significant year as Bangladesh and the UK, two Commonwealth nations, celebrate 50 years of their friendship.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister said she looks forward to working closely with Truss to further strengthen long-standing political, economic and strategic partnerships. PTI

