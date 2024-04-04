Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh is slated to visit New Delhi after the conclusion of the general elections in India later this year.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud confirmed to the media that the "prime minister will visit India after the elections. The official schedule is yet to be fixed".

The announcement comes amidst recent speculation sparked by several media reports suggesting that Sheikh Hasina's visit to India is scheduled for June.

If realised, this visit would mark her first official trip to India following her victory in the national elections on January 7.

The visit holds significant diplomatic implications, as it underscores the continued strengthening of bilateral ties between Bangladesh and India.

Both nations have maintained close diplomatic relations over the years, collaborating on various fronts including trade, security, and regional cooperation.

Details regarding the agenda of Sheikh Hasina's visit and specific engagements are yet to be disclosed.

However, given the strategic importance of the relationship between Bangladesh and India, the visit is expected to address a range of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

As preparations for the visit unfold, anticipation mounts among stakeholders in both countries, eager to witness further advancements in the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and India. (ANI)

