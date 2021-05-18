Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,272 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths from the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total count to 782,129 with 12,211 deaths.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that 16,855 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stands at 724,209 including 1,115 new recoveries, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.56 per cent and recovery rate is 92.59 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of daily cases at 7,626 on April 7 and that of daily deaths at 112 on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

