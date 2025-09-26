People wave Bangladeshi flags atop Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, during celebrations following the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina, in Dhaka (File Photo//Reuters)

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 26 (ANI): Despite assurances from the Chief Advisor, Army Chief and Home Affairs Advisor about a peaceful and festive Sharadiya Durga Puja, anxiety continues to grow among devotees on the eve of the festival, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad said in a statement on Friday.

The human rights organisation against religious discrimination reported at least nine incidents of attacks and vandalism targeting Puja mandaps and temples across the country between September 2 and September 23.

According to the statement, the first incident occurred in Hamidpur, Sadullapur, Gaibandha, where miscreants set fire to Durga Puja idols under the cover of darkness, burning idols of Durga, Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik, Ganesh and other materials.

On September 10, an idol was vandalised at the Kali Temple in the Ayma Jhaloi Maharani Bandh area of Panchagarh Sadar Upazila. Police arrested one suspect, claiming he was mentally unstable, but residents criticised the explanation as a common tactic to shield culprits.

On September 14, miscreants damaged idols of Kartik and Saraswati, including their heads and hands, at the Rakshakali Temple in Swarupdaha Palpara, Poradaha Union, Mirpur Upazila, Kushtia.

Two days later, on September 16, two idols were destroyed at the Kandulia Kalibari Puja Mandap in Sadar Upazila, Netrokona.

On September 17, five to six idols under preparation were vandalised at the Kashimpur Smashan Mandir in Gazipur City. The damage was discovered in the evening after artisans had left the premises earlier in the day.

On September 21, seven idols were vandalised at a Puja Mandir in the Tariyapara area of Sarishabari Upazila Municipality, Jamalpur. One individual was arrested after CCTV footage linked him to the attack.

On the same day, violence broke out at the Modhupur Sree Sree Rakshakali and Durga Temple in Rajanagar Union, Sirajdikhan, Munshiganj. Miscreants attacked the temple during a land dispute, smashing idols and injuring several people, including devotees present at the site.

On September 23, six idols were vandalised at the Haritala Sarbojanin Puja Mandir in Phulhari village, Shailkupa, Jhenaidah. In another incident, the same day, an idol was vandalised at a temple in Tetulia Union, Tala Upazila, Satkhira.

The Oikya Parishad also noted reports of Puja-related disturbances from Chattogram, Kurigram and Chapainawabganj, warning that such incidents are spreading fear and panic among the minority community.

"These incidents are drastically increasing fear and panic among the worshipping community, who now anticipate heightened violence during the upcoming Puja days," the statement said.

The organisation called upon the government and administration to take urgent and strict measures to maintain law and order throughout the festival. (ANI)

