Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Dhaka [Bangaldesh], April 13 (ANI): A high-level delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by its General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, is scheduled to travel to China on April 16 as part of an exchange visit.

According to BNP insiders, it is believed that the aim of this visit is to hold discussions with the Chinese Communist Party and, through high-level talks with the government, to "further strengthen bilateral relations."

Also Read | 'Desecration of Jesus Is Not Acceptable': Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian Backs Pope Leo Amid Donald Trump Row.

This mission represents the most significant political outreach to Beijing since the BNP assumed power in February 2026.

Bangladesh typically maintains a balanced relationship with its powerful neighbouring countries and, in that regard, keeps a balance between India and China.

Also Read | Viral Pacers Couple Video Explained: Grace and Michael Respond to ‘Yapping’ Meme and Shaquille O’Neal’s Proposal Offer.

The departure of this major political delegation follows the recent return of Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman from an official visit to India.

The details of the mission were outlined in a letter sent by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to the Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka, Yao Wen.

According to a copy of the delegation list obtained by ANI, the group includes prominent figures such as Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, MP, Minister of LGRD and Co-operatives; Md. Ismail Zabihullah, Adviser to the Prime Minister, and AVM Altaf Hossain Choudhury, MP and former Minister.

The delegation also features several BNP Vice-Chairmen, Joint Secretaries, and Members of Parliament, alongside representatives from human rights and cultural wings, including Sanjida Tuly, Convener of the "Mayer Dak Human Rights Organisation."

Furthering this diplomatic engagement, Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman is slated to visit China at the end of April for a three-day stay.

During the visit, he is set to hold important discussions with China's Foreign Minister and other senior leaders in Beijing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)