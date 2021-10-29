Quetta [Pakistan], October 29 (ANI): Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) candidate Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will most likely be appointed as the new chief minister since no other candidate has been nominated to contest against him, local media reported on Thursday.

This comes after Jam Kamal Khan Aylani on Sunday evening stepped down as Chief Minister of Pakistan's Balochistan province, ending months of political drama. Following CM Khan's resignation, Bizenjo had also resigned from the post of Balochistan Assembly speaker.

Citing the sources, The News International reported that while Bizenjo is likely to be elected uncontested tomorrow during a session of the provincial assembly, he will have to prove that he has the support of the majority in the assembly, which amounts to 33 MPAs.

According to the sources, once the support of the majority of the assembly is established, the Balochistan governor will issue an official notification for his appointment. This will be followed by Bizenjo taking oath as the Balochistan chief minister.

Bizenjo has served as the Balochistan chief minister earlier before Jam Kamal Khan took office in 2018, The News International reported. (ANI)

