MoS Meenakashi Lekhi meets Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to India

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Belarus Ambassador Andrei I Rzheussky met Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday.

The envoy discussed possibilities of greater bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Also Read | Yemen Rebels Allow UN humanitarian Flights Temporarily into Sanaa Airport.

"Glad to meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to India, Andrei I Rzheussky. Appreciated his updates on the situation in Belarus and possibilities for greater bilateral cooperation," Lekhi said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)