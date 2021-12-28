New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Belarus Ambassador Andrei I Rzheussky met Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday.
The envoy discussed possibilities of greater bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
"Glad to meet the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to India, Andrei I Rzheussky. Appreciated his updates on the situation in Belarus and possibilities for greater bilateral cooperation," Lekhi said in a tweet. (ANI)
