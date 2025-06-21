Tallinn (Estonia), Jun 21 (AP) Belarus has freed Siarhei Tsikhanouski, a key dissident figure and the husband of exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, following a visit there by a senior Trump administration official, Tsikhanouskaya's team announced on Saturday.

It said Tsikhanouski, a popular blogger and activist, had arrived in Vilnius, Lithuania, alongside 13 other political prisoners.

Also Read | Pakistan Terrorist Attack: 4 Personnel Killed in Attack on Security Checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tsikhanouski's release came just hours after the Belarusian authorities announced that the country's authoritarian President, Alexander Lukashenko, met with Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg in Minsk. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)