New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Environment Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday held a special meeting with the UN Country Team (UNCT) and discussed how the United Nations agencies can take Mission LiFE, a mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the masses.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav said, "Held a special meeting with the UN Country Team in India today to discuss the key outcomes from COP27. We also discussed how the UN agencies can take Mission LiFE, a mantra given by PM Shri @narendramodi ji, to the masses."

In his address to the special UNCT meeting, Bhupender Yadav said I am happy to be amongst you all in this special meeting with the UN Country Team which focuses on key takeaways and outcomes from the recently concluded COP 27. I have just returned from COP27 and I am sure you would have followed its proceedings and read its outcomes.

"It was an implementation with a headline outcome on funding arrangements including a dedicated loss and damage fund. Today, I would like to hear your views on your approach to operationalize the COP27 outcomes in India, in keeping with our National Development Priorities" he added.

Union Minister Yadav said that At COP26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his vision of LiFE - Lifestyles for Environment as a key approach to promoting sustainability and combating climate change. Since then, much work has been done to translate this vision into a plan of action. Mission LiFE was conceptualized to take forward this message to the global community.

"The UNSG has reinforced the importance of Mission LiFE, by participating in its launch event on 20th October at Kevadia, with PM Shri Narendra Modi. I am glad to share that the cover decision of COP-27, called the Sharm el-Sheikh implementation plan, notes the importance of the transition to sustainable lifestyles and sustainable patterns of consumption and production for efforts to combat climate change. India seeks to involve a billion people in this global mass movement of Mission LiFE. We made a start, with several LiFE-related events at the India Pavilion during COP27. I appreciate the involvement of UNEP and UNDP in these events" Yadav said

Union minister Bhupendra Yadav further said that "One immediate task ahead is to create a LiFE compendium of global best practices on sustainable lifestyles. This will be a comprehensive repository containing best practices from around the world. I understand that UN INDIA is already working with NITI Aayog and MoEFCC in this regard. There could be many other ways to roll out the COP27 decision on the transition to sustainable lifestyles. For example, UN India could consider organizing a global conference on Mission LiFE during India's G20 Presidency."

"Many UN agencies are implementing agencies under GEF and some are also accredited entities under GCF. We are now preparing a shelf of projects for the GEF 8 cycle. I expect that outcomes of COP27 on sustainable lifestyles, climate action in agriculture, mitigation work program and just transition would be factored in appropriately, in the upcoming projects" he added. (ANI)

