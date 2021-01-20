Washington, Jan 20 (PTI) US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris along with their family members attended a prayer meeting at a local historic church in downtown Washington DC before going to the Capitol Hill for their inauguration.

Biden and Harris along with their families attended Mass at The Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. They were joined by bipartisan congressional leaders including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senator and JCCIC Chair Amy Klobuchar.

Father Kevin O'Brien delivered the homily. Violinist Patricia Treacy, soprano Renée Fleming and the St. Augustine Gospel Choir performed.

According to the Biden Transition, the President-elect was wearing a navy suit and navy overcoat, both by American designer Ralph Lauren. His wife Dr Jill Biden was wearing an ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by emerging American designer Alexandra O'Neil of Markarian.

A pre-inaugural morning service is traditional before the swearing-in; previous presidents including Franklin D Roosevelt, Harry S Truman, Ronald Reagan, George H W Bush, George W Bush and Barack Obama have attended services in the morning of their inaugurations.

The Cathedral church and parish was established in 1840 and is named for Saint Matthew the Apostle, the patron saint of civil servants. The church is the seat or cathedral of the Archbishop of Washington. Rev. Msgr. W Ronald Jameson is the rector of St. Matthew's.

