Washington [US], April 30 (ANI): US President Joe Biden fumbled on the word "kleptocracy" during an address to the US Congress on Thursday, when he was seeking an additional $33 billion in aid to Ukraine and following the lapse, Twitter was flooded with reactions to his stuttering.

Tom Cotton, US Senator for Arkansas posted a clip of the speech on his Twitter handle, and captioned it as "Alarming". In the clip, Biden can be seen fumbling with the word kleptocracy. After, two or three attempts he seemingly gets it correct. The video has garnered about 37,000 likes and over three million views on Twitter.

"We're going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes, and other ill-begotten gains of Putin's kleptoc- yeah - kleptocracy and klep- the guys who are the kleptocracies," said Biden while addressing the US Congress.

Earlier, the US President mistakenly used the word "accommodate" while mentioning the Russian oligarchs. Still fumbling with words, Biden said that the US will "make sure we take their - take their ill-begotten gains."

Twitterati were divided in their opinions. While some pointed out Biden's speech defect and mocked at him, a few of them were defensive.

Exec Director of America Matters & former Army Special Forces Weapons, Jim Hanson responded to Tom Cotton, with the caption "America deserves better" in a tweet. Another Twitter user also agreed with the Senator that Biden's speech was indeed alarming.

However, another Twitterati slammed Cotton by giving a befitting replying to his tweet which reads that a Senator mocking a President is even more alarming.

"A senator mocking someone's stutter? Yeah, that is pretty alarming. Thanks for showing everyone quite clearly who you are," the user commented.

"You know he has a speech impediment, right? It's pretty publicly known. Are you mocking that?" wrote a third Twitter user. (ANI)

