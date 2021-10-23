Washington [US], October 23 (ANI): US President Joe Biden had a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanual Macron during which they reviewed ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

In a statement, the White House said that the two leaders discussed efforts to enable a stronger and more capable European defence while ensuring complementarity with NATO.

The two leaders reviewed ongoing efforts by their teams to support stability and security in the Sahel and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"President Biden looks forward to the meeting with President Macron in Rome later this month, where they will continue the conversation, take stock of the many areas of U.S.-France cooperation, and reinforce our shared interests and common values as we take on challenges and opportunities together," the statement said.

President Biden also noted the November visit by Vice President Harris to Paris as a key opportunity to further enhance U.S.-France cooperation on a range of global challenges, the statement read (ANI)

