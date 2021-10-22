Beijing, October 22: In a major crackdown on foreign content, China has banned the Quran apps, LinkedIn, and Yahoo news across the country. Quran Majeed, a popular app for reading the Islamic religious text, is the latest app to be banned in China in response to Chinese government requests. This comes after China banned a host of US-based social media platforms. According to reports, the move comes as part of a bigger shift in the country to stop foreign content.

Last week, Apple took down one of the world's most popular Quran apps in China after a request from Chinese officials. According to a report by BBC, Apple removed Quran Majeed, a popular app for reading the Islamic religious text and other prayer-related information, in China. It must be noted that China is one of Apple's biggest markets, and the company's supply chain is heavily reliant on Chinese manufacturing. China Bans Mobile Phone Use in Classrooms.

Apart from Quran Majeed, Olive Tree’s Bible App was also withdrawn in China this week. Olive Tree claims that Apple proactively took it down. Meanwhile, LinkedIn said that it would be removing the Chinese version of its site by the end of this year in the face of growing compliance requirements by the state. Microsoft had earlier announced that the China-localised version of LinkedIn will be shut down. This comes after seven years of continuous operation in China. China Bans Broadcasting of BBC World News on Mainland Over Xinjiang, COVID-19 Reporting.

Several professors and journalists had claimed that their LinkedIn profiles had been blocked in China, preventing them from accessing their accounts. Also, Yahoo News has also been withdrawn from Apple’s App Store in China, thus making residents lose access to foreign news.

