Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): Raising grave concerns about the military coup in Myanmar, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday asked the junta to immediately end its campaign of violence and release all individuals it has unjustly detained.

The statement was made during Biden's participation in the US-ASEAN Summit.

Also Read | Anita Anand, Canada’s First Hindu Minister, Gets Defence Portfolio in Justin Trudeau Govt.

"He [Biden] expressed grave concerns about the military coup and horrific violence in Burma [Myanmar] and called on the country's military regime to immediately end the violence, release those unjustly detained, and restore Burma's path to democracy. He expressed support for ASEAN efforts to hold the Burmese military regime accountable to the Five Point Consensus," the White House said in a statement.

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed in a post-coup crackdown in Myanmar, with thousands more detained, many tortured or beaten, according to the United Nations, citing activists. The junta is accused of using excessive military force against civilian populations.

Also Read | China Provides USD 1 Million to Afghanistan After Wang Yi, Mullah Baradar Meet in Doha.

According to the White House, Biden joined leaders of the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) member states and the ASEAN Secretary-General for the annual U.S.-ASEAN Summit.

US President reaffirmed the US commitment to strengthening its partnership with ASEAN as well as to its centrality and applauded the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, the statement added.

"The President underscored the enduring commitment of the United States to the region and pledged to deepen our cooperation to take on the challenges of our time, which includes working with our allies and partners to defend against threats to the international rules-based order and to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House said.

"The President announced the intent to provide up to $102 million in new initiatives to expand the U.S.-ASEAN Strategic Partnership to support the region's recovery from COVID-19, address the climate crisis, promote economic growth, and develop human capital," it added.

He reiterated the US commitment to ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back better to prepare for the next, including making available more than 40 million vaccine doses and more than $200 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to ASEAN member states to fight COVID-19. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)