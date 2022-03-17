Washington [US], March 17 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russia's spacial military operation in Ukraine is inhumane.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutality and what he's doing, what his troops are doing in Ukraine is just inhumane," Biden said during a virtual meeting with the Taoiseach of Ireland Michael Martin.

Also Read | CJI NV Ramana Discusses Expats' Issues in First Visit to UAE.

On Wednesday, Biden accused Putin of being a war criminal because of the military operation in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Biden's statement is unacceptable and adding that the president of a country that has relentlessly bombed numerous countries has no right to use such words.

Also Read | Miss World 2021 Winner Name and Photo: Poland’s Karolina Bielawska Wins Crown, Indian-American Shree Saini Becomes 1st Runner-up.

The goals set by Russia in its special military operation launched on February 24 in response to requests for help to defend the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops, are to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)