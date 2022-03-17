San Juan [Puerto Rico], March 17 (ANI): Karolina Bielawska from Poland won the title of international beauty pageant Miss World 2021.

Indian-American Shree Saini from the United States bagged the first runner-up title, followed by Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire as the second runner-up.

Also Read | Shweta Bachchan Birthday: Pictures With Her Doting Kids, Agastya and Navya Naveli Nanda That Will Warm Your Hearts.

The pageant took place on March 16 (March 17 IST) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after it was delayed in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Femina Miss India World 2020 Manasa Varanasi represented India at the Miss World 2021. She reached the Top 13 contestants but could not make it to the Top 6 finalists.

Also Read | Puneeth Rajkumar Birth Anniversary: Did You Know The Power Star Was Just An Infant When He Was Featured In The Thriller Film Premada Kanike?.

The newly crowned Miss World is preceded by Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica.

India last bagged the crown in 2017, represented by model-actor Manushi Chhillar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)