Washington, Jan 24 (PTI) US President Joe Biden spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over phone and conveyed his intention to strengthen the "special relationship" between the two countries and revitalise transatlantic ties, the White House has said.

During the call on Saturday, Biden noted his readiness to work closely with Johnson as the United Kingdom hosts the G-7 and United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) this year.

“The president conveyed his intention to strengthen the special relationship between our countries and revitalise transatlantic ties, underscoring the critical role of NATO to our collective defense and shared values,” the White House said in a readout of the call.

Biden also noted the importance of cooperation, including through multilateral organisations, on shared challenges such as combatting climate change, containing COVID-19, and ensuring global health security, it said.

The leaders also discussed the need for coordination on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, Iran, and Russia, the White House said.

Biden also spoke to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Friday to review bilateral cooperation on a range of issues, particularly regional migration, according to a readout of the call issued on Saturday.

“The president outlined his plan to reduce migration by addressing its root causes, increasing resettlement capacity and lawful alternative immigration pathways, improving processing at the border to adjudicate requests for asylum, and reversing the previous administration's draconian immigration policies,” it said.

Biden and Obrador agreed to work closely to stem the flow of irregular migration to Mexico and the United States, as well as to promote development in the Northern Triangle of Central America.

They also recognised the importance of coordination to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said.

After his swearing in on January 20, Biden has so far spoken with three world leaders. His first call was to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

