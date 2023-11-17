San Francisco, Nov 17 (PTI) Expressing concern that the issue of Tibet did not come up during the Joe Biden-Xi Jinping meeting, the International Campaign for Tibet has urged the US president to press Beijing to return to direct dialogue with the representatives of the Tibetan people.

"Xi's meeting with President Biden takes place at a critical moment as the Chinese leader has ruthless control in Tibet, including intensive securitisation of the Tibetan Plateau and unprecedented Sinification of the Tibetan people. It is most important to raise these concerns directly with President Xi,” the International Campaign for Tibet said in a statement.

Tibetans, Uyghurs, and many other groups, including the Chinese people themselves, have been denied the freedom to raise their grievances and seek redress from the Chinese government. Xi and his officials must hear their voices too, and the Biden administration has an opportunity to push them to listen, it said.

“In particular, President Biden should press Beijing to return to direct dialogue with the representatives of the Tibetan people, as he promised to do during his 2020 campaign," the statement said.

However, a readout of the meeting issued by the White House said Biden did raise the issues with Xi during the summit meeting in Woodside, California.

“Biden underscored the universality of human rights and the responsibility of all nations to respect their international human rights commitments. He raised concerns regarding PRC (People's Republic of China) human rights abuses, including in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong,” the White House said.

“On Taiwan, President Biden emphasised that our one China policy has not changed and has been consistent across decades and administrations. He reiterated that the United States opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side, that we expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, and that the world has an interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” it said.

Biden called for restraint in China's use of military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. He also raised continued concerns about China's unfair trade policies, non-market economic practices, and punitive actions against US firms, which harm American workers and families, the White House said.

