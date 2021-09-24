Washington [US] September 24 (ANI): After the bilateral meeting, PM Narendra Modi said that US President Joe Biden's leadership on critical global issues is commendable and India and the US would work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change.

PM Modi's remarks came on Friday after the top leaders of the largest democracies in the world met in Washington.

"Had an outstanding meeting with US President Joe Biden. His leadership on critical global issues is commendable," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"We discussed how India and USA will further scale-up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change," he said in another tweet.

This was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office as US President in January this year.

During the meeting, PM Modi remarked that the bilateral summit was important and seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US.

He said they were meeting at the start of the third decade of this century and "your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped".

Since January, PM Modi and Biden have participated in three summits. Two of them were hosted by President Biden - the Quad virtual summit in March and the Climate Change Summit in April which was also held virtually. PM Modi also virtually took part in the G7 Summit held at Cornwall in the UK in June this year. (ANI)

