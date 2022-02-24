Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, at a virtual event of the India-US Health Partnership roundtable on "Vaccine for All", on Tuesday, said that India's 3 vaccines -- Covaxin, Corbavex and Covishield -- were the products of partnerships that bridged sectors as well as borders.

The Indian Embassy in the United States hosted this virtual event of the India-US Health Partnership roundtable on "Vaccine for All" on Tuesday.

Bill Gates appreciated India's commitment to global health and said that it is a shared ambition. "Prime Minister Modi has talked about deepening India's commitment to global health by continuing to harness the country's science and technology talent to advance scientific discovery and the creation of new products. This shared ambition and partnerships are central to making it a reality," he said.

He said that "The Quad country partnership with Bio E. to produce over a billion vaccines is an example of how these partnerships can be scaled to support an equitable response," he added.

Acknowledging India's unique contribution he said, "accomplishments would have never helped so many people without India's unique contribution."

"Over last year, India delivered over 150 million doses of covid vaccines to nearly 100 countries. At the same time, thanks to Indian vaccine manufacturers, almost every country in the world now is offering vaccines to protect children from diseases like Pneumonia and Rotavirus which have been leading causes of child's deaths for decades," he added.

Talking about the partnership between the Government of India and his foundation, Bill Gates said, "Our foundation has partnered with the Indian Govt and the Indian private sector over the years on many successful vaccination campaigns and the provision of low-cost drugs to prevent and treat infectious diseases worldwide."

Furthermore, he stressed that everyone needs to come together to move forward, "we are looking for opportunities to help develop MRNA capabilities across all of South Asia, East Asia and Africa. We have learned a lot about how to do better going forward. One thing is clear - everyone, governments, communities and the private sector need to come together," he said.

The event was hosted by Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Bill Gates, Co-Chair and Trustee Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rep. Dwight Evans, Ms Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO, Dr VK Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, Government of India, Prof. Peter Jay HOtez, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Ms Karen Freeman, Acting Assistant Administrator, USAID, Prof. Gangandeep Kang, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Board Member-CEPI and Ms Mahima Datla, CEO, Biological E, Hyderabad.

At the outset, he pointed out the sheer importance of vaccines saying, "Increasing access to life-saving vaccines has been central to our Foundation's work since the beginning. And this pandemic has proven once again why formal vaccines are so critical. Covid has affected everyone on the planet."

"The economic effects have been drastic, especially to the most vulnerable. Countless children missed out on education and many people, especially women have been forced to leave their jobs. The pandemic has undermined years of progress towards making the world healthier and more equitable."

Touching upon the contribution of his foundation he said, "our foundation committed more than 2 billion dollars to help end the pandemic and helping people cope with its impacts."

Moreover, Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday said cutting-edge technology and research leadership of the US and capabilities of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, can be combined for producing affordable vaccines. (ANI)

