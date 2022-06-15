Mexico City, Jun 15 (AP) Blas, the second named storm of the eastern Pacific season, become a hurricane Wednesday off the Pacific coast of southern Mexico, though it wasn't expected to pose a threat to land.

The US National Hurricane Centre said that Blas may strengthen a bit more, but would likely begin weakening later in the week as it moves out into the open ocean.

The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 120 kph on Wednesday morning.

It was centred about 485 kilometers south-southeast of the Mexican port of Manzanillo and was moving to the west-northwest at 7 kph.

The hurricane centre said that even though Blas wasn't forecast to make landfall, it could still cause dangerous surf conditions along the coast.

The Pacific season's first named storm, Hurricane Agatha, came ashore near Puerto Angel in Oaxaca state on May 30 with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

Authorities said flooding and mudslides caused by Agatha's heavy rains killed at least nine people, with five others missing and suspected to be dead. (AP)

