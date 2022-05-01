Kabul [Afghanistan], May 1 (ANI): Another bomb blast in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul in a matter of just one day killed at least one woman and injured three others on Saturday.

The explosion that took place in the third district of Kabul just a day before Eid celebrations in the country was caused by a magnetic bomb.

"At least one woman died, three other people were injured by a magnetic bomb in... Kabul. Security officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation," Afghan police spokesperson Khalid Zadran informed in a tweet.

A series of deadly blasts have hit Afghanistan in the past few weeks, with a blast targeted at a mosque on Friday afternoon in Kabul killing at least 10 people and injuring many others.

On Thursday, two explosions rocked Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif in the Balkh province, leaving at least 9 people dead and 13 injured. One of the blasts was staged near an educational facility, while another one hit a vehicle. The Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS-K) claimed responsibility for the twin explosions.

The series of blasts and vulnerable security conditions, especially for the minorities has drawn worldwide condemnation, including from the United Nations (UN), the EU, US and others.

The Taliban which is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities took over Kabul in August last year and has established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban cabinet. The country has since been facing a humanitarian crisis with economic distress and food shortages. (ANI)

