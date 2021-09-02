Washington DC [US], September 2 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and thanked him for Qatar's effort to assist with the safe transit of US citizens, and other evacuees from Afghanistan.

"Spoke with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs @MBA_AlThani_ and thanked him for Qatar's tremendous effort to assist with the safe transit of US citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan. We're grateful for our strong partnership with Qatar," Blinken tweeted.

Also Read | Taliban Escorted Americans to Gates of Kabul Airport in Secret Pact With US Military.

Blinken commended Qatar for our strong partnership to promote regional security and discussed other important bilateral efforts to advance US-Qatar ties, the US Department of State said in a statement.

The United States forces left Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, marking the end of a chaotic and messy exit from America's longest war.

Also Read | India’s Sugar Export to Afghanistan Almost at Halt; Should Resume After Normalcy Restored.

Earlier, US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III said that the United States has evacuated about 6,000 American citizens and a total of more than 124,000 civilians from Afghnaistan.

Austin also honours those who died over the course of the war in Afghanistan. "Our forces risked their own lives to save the lives of others, and 13 of our very best, paid the ultimate price," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)