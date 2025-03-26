Amsterdam [Netherlands], March 26 (ANI): The Baloch National Movement (BNM) organised a protest in Amsterdam to condemn the recent arrest and torture of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders, including Dr. Mahrang Baloch and Bebagr Baloch, by Pakistani authorities.

The protest saw active participation from members of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), who expressed their solidarity with the Baloch cause.

The demonstrators held signs featuring images of individuals who have gone missing, highlighting the ongoing human rights abuses in Balochistan. Speakers at the rally denounced a violent crackdown on a peaceful BYC protest in Quetta, where Pakistani forces opened fire, resulting in three deaths and several injuries.

The protesters also criticized the arrests of Dr. Mahrang Baloch, Bebagr Baloch, and other activists, who were taken to unknown locations, while communication networks in the region were disrupted.

BNM leaders condemned the Pakistani government's long-standing repression in Balochistan, which has seen thousands of enforced disappearances over the years, with families left in the dark regarding their loved ones' fates. They also expressed concern about the similar persecution faced by Pashtun activists, such as PTM leader Ali Wazir, who remains in custody for opposing human rights violations.

Speakers called on international human rights organisations and the global community to take immediate action to address the ongoing oppression faced by both the Baloch and Pashtun peoples.

One of the protesters expressed his rage and stated, "Pakistan is killing, and the world is watching. Pakistan is supporting terrorism. Stop Pashtun and Baloch genocide." He also demanded the release of Mahrang Baloch immediately.

Prominent figures who addressed the protest included BNM Netherlands President Muheem Abdul Rahim, Vice President Waheed Baloch, Dr. Abdul Latif Baloch, Mahira Baloch, Ruqayya Baloch, Wahid Baloch, and Nabi Baloch. PTM activists, including Zar Khan Afridi, Jamal Baloch, Shari Baloch, and Mahmad Baloch, also participated in the demonstration.

Recently Baloch leaders and activists such as Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, Lala Wahab and many others were arrested by Pakistani authorities during a peaceful protest in Quetta. The Pakistani police also opened fire, which led to the deaths and injuries of several people.

Activists in Balochistan have continually organised protests and campaigns to draw attention to the region's marginalisation. In response, authorities have conducted harsh crackdowns, often leading to the arrest of Baloch leaders and activists.

Balochistan has faced persistent and severe human rights violations, including reports of killings, violence, and enforced displacement. Despite the region's rich natural resources, local communities see little benefit from them. Widespread restrictions on freedom of speech, assembly, and movement continue, while the international community has provided minimal attention to the ongoing suffering of the Baloch people. (ANI)

