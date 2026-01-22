Hague [Netherlands] January 22 (ANI): A delegation of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) has met with members of the Dutch Parliament to raise concerns over what it described as persistent and grave human rights violations in Balochistan, placing renewed international focus on Pakistan's rights record and its GSP Plus obligations.

In a post shared on X, BNM stated that the meeting involved extensive discussions on the security situation in Balochistan and the impact of alleged state actions on the civilian population. The delegation also submitted a formal petition to Dutch lawmakers, urging them to take cognisance of developments in the province and to raise the matter at European forums where Pakistan's trade privileges and human rights commitments are reviewed.

The BNM delegation was led by Muheem Abdul Raheem Baloch, President of the organisation's Netherlands chapter. Other members included Paank Media Coordinator Jamal Baloch, Chapter Vice President Waheed Baloch, General Secretary Deedag Baloch, Finance Secretary Bahar Baloch, along with Abid Baloch and Zohra Baloch. Jamal Baloch briefed parliamentarians on the current political and security climate in Balochistan, outlining what the group termed a worsening human rights situation.

During the interaction, BNM representatives alleged that Pakistani security forces continue to carry out systematic abuses in Balochistan. They claimed that military operations, aerial bombardment of residential areas, drone strikes and enforced disappearances have become routine. The delegation further alleged that enforced disappearances are no longer limited to men, asserting that women are also increasingly being targeted.

BNM also told Dutch lawmakers that activists, political workers and ordinary citizens who speak out against these alleged violations face intimidation and abduction. The issue of GSP Plus was also raised during the meeting, with BNM arguing that Pakistan's continued access to preferential trade status should be critically examined in light of its human rights commitments. (ANI)

