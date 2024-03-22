Berlin [Germany], March 22 (ANI): Prominent Baloch Rights organisation, Baloch National Movement (BNM), on Thursday announced the schedule of protests and marches to denounce the Black Day of March 27, the day Pakistan forcibly occupied Balochistan, according to a BNM press release.

https://twitter.com/BNMovement_/status/1770914058071310649

According to the same press release, "On March 27, 1948 Balochistan was forcibly occupied by Pakistan. In commemorating this event, the Baloch National Movement (BNM) will observe Black Day, denouncing the annexation. Protests will be held in various countries including Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands."

BNM spokesperson emphasised that the people of Balochistan firmly rejects this act of forced annexation of Balochistan by Pakistan. In a statement posted on X, BNM stated, "March 27 marks the tragic day of the Pakistani occupation of Balochistan, and it will be observed as Black Day. Chapters and Zones of BNM will organize protests against this occupation."

According to the statement, the series of protests will commence from Germany, with a demonstration scheduled at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin on March 23. On March 24, a protest will be held at Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. In addition, a rally will be held to raise awareness among the local populace about the situation in Balochistan.

BNM will also organise the protest the Piccadilly Garden in Manchester. In addition, the BNM will organise an event on March 27 aimed at training members and raising awareness about the significance of the day. Members can also participate online.

BNM's Shaheed Rashid Awaran-Mashkay Zone branch will organize an event on March 27 aimed at training members and raising awareness about the significance of the day. Members can also participate virtually in the event.

In a statement posted on X, BNM stated, "The spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan's occupation of Balochistan remains a persistent wound on the Baloch nation. This day will forever be etched in the memory of the Baloch nation. Until independence is achieved, the day will be remembered and resistance will persist. It will continue to be commemorated as 'Black Day' to underscore the ongoing struggle for freedom."

BNM spokesperson said that the atrocities committed against the Baloch nation in the past 76 years in an attempt to suppress their resistance cannot be ignored. In the statement, BNM stated, "Pakistan's occupation of Balochistan lies at the root of the region's problems, hindering the prosperity and development of the Baloch nation. The Baloch nation refuses to accept the subjugation imposed by Pakistan and the forced annexation of Balochistan." (ANI)

