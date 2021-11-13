Brasilia [Brazil], November 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 14,598 to 21,939,196 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 267 to 610,491 people within the same period of time. More than 21.13 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 15,300 new cases, with 188 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 760,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 252.32 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.08 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

