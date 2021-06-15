Brasilia [Brazil], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 827 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 488,228, the health ministry said Monday.

A total of 39,846 new infections were detected, raising the nationwide caseload to 17,452,612, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.

More than 78 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 23.6 million people have received two jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

