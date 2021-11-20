Brasilia [Brazil], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 13,355 to 22,003,317 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 226 to 612,370 people within the same period of time.

More than 21.21 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 12,301 new cases, with 293 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 770,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 256.51 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 5.13 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI/Sputnik)

