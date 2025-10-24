Moscow [Russia], October 24 (ANI): Heads of media outlets from 16 countries participating in the BRICS Global Media Tour arrived in Moscow to take part in the 17th Assembly of the Russian World.

As part of their itinerary, the delegates visited the BRICS+ Information and Cultural Media Centre at the All-Russia State Library for Foreign Literature named after M. I. Rudomino.

Also Read | 'All Trade Negotiations With Canada Are Hereby Terminated': Donald Trump Terminates Trade Talks With Canada Over 'Fake' Reagan Anti-Tariff Advertisement.

During the visit, the participants were introduced to the activities of TV BRICS, followed by a guided tour of the library. The delegates expressed their appreciation for the warm reception and were impressed by the scale and richness of the cultural space, as per TV BRICS.

"This visit gave us the chance to touch culture, to immerse ourselves in the world of books and to feel the magic of literature - that very world of words from which, essentially, we all originate. Every stand, every pavilion we visited told its own story, and we absorbed the atmosphere, wisdom and inspiration conveyed by their creators," said Jorge Luis Bermudez Cruz, CEO of Canal Caribe (Cuba), in an exclusive comment to the media network.

Also Read | 'Diwali Stamp': Canada Post Unveils Stamp Featuring Rangoli Design to Celebrate Deepavali.

Mohamed Ghozzy, Editor-in-Chief of the English version of Sada El Balad (Egypt), shared that prior to his trip, he had been reading a book by an Egyptian author mentioning Moscow in the 1950s. "At the library, I was particularly drawn to books devoted to interfaith dialogue and a copy of the Quran in Russian. This reflects the respect and goodwill of the Russian people, who are spiritually close to the nations of the East," he noted.

Hambali Nor Hamzeela, Head of BERNAMA TV, described her stay in Moscow as "a true revelation," highlighting the friendliness of Muscovites and gaining a new perspective on Russian media.

Harismen, Head of the International Relations Department of TVRI, emphasized that cooperation with TV BRICS allows Indonesian audiences to learn more about modern Russia and strengthen bilateral media projects.

The BRICS Global Media Tour, a regular project of TV BRICS, fosters practical interaction among media representatives at major international and all-Russian business events.

This year's tour coincided with the 17th Assembly of the Russian World and the session "New Media Dimension: Strengthening Dialogue - Confidence-Building," organised by the Russkiy Mir Foundation with the support of TV BRICS. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)