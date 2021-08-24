Beijing, Aug 24 (PTI) China has said that the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of BRICS countries will hold an in-depth exchange of views to reach broad consensus on the global, regional and international security landscape during their virtual meeting convened by India on Tuesday.

At the invitation of India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Yang Jiechi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, will attend the 11th BRICS Meeting of National Security Advisors on August 24 via video link, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here.

Asked about China's expectations of the meeting, Wang said the BRICS Meeting of National Security Advisors is an "important platform" for the five countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - to strengthen political and security cooperation.

The 11th meeting is a major event leading up to the BRICS Summit to be held later this year. India is the current chair of the five-member bloc.

Wang said the NSAs of the five countries will hold an "in-depth exchange of views to reach broad consensus on the global, regional and international security landscape and cooperation in such fields as health, law enforcement, counter-terrorism and cyber security".

"China attaches high importance to this meeting. We look forward to working together with other BRICS members for a fruitful meeting with the guidance of leaders of the five countries to further deepen BRICS strategic mutual trust and cooperation in political security,” he said.

"We hope all five members will jointly deal with conventional and non-conventional security challenges, safeguard our security and development interests, promote world peace and stability, and foster a favourable atmosphere for the Summit to be held next month," he said.

To a question about what kind of role China sees BRICS grouping can play in the post-Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Wang said, “the current situation in Afghanistan is evolving, driven mainly by internal factors”.

"External factors can play a role, but only through internal ones. China hopes that various multilateral mechanisms will be sensitive, balanced and professional in dealing with the Afghan issue, and play a constructive role, with an aim to promote early smooth transition of the Afghan situation and help the nation to embark on a path of peace, stability and development at an early date," he said.

