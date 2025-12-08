Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 8 (ANI/WAM): The BRIDGE Summit 2025 opened today in Abu Dhabi, bringing together more than 60,000 creators, media and content professionals, artists, producers, publishers, entrepreneurs, investors, universities and research centres.

The event features over 400 international speakers and 300 exhibitors taking part in the region's largest media and content gathering.

Also Read | Coca-Cola Replaces Plastic Shrink Wrap With Recyclable Corrugated-Paper Handle in Austria; Know How Much Plastic Waste It Will Cut.

The summit, taking place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 10th December, presents a varied programme of more than 300 activities, including 200 panel discussions and 50 workshops.

Interactive platforms and designated areas for deal-making and strategic partnerships form a key part of the summit's offering, which aims to strengthen production ecosystems, enhance value chains and promote knowledge exchange among leading global stakeholders.

Also Read | US: Science Teacher Grooms Student With Google Docs in Florida, Has Sex With Her in Office and Classroom; Arrested After Victim Shows Bruises and Bite Marks to Art Teacher.

Prominent leaders and decision-makers gather at the three-day summit to engage in dialogue and share expertise. The event seeks to translate these interactions into meaningful partnerships and investments that enhance entry into global creative economy markets.

Emerging creative sectors, including gaming and augmented and virtual reality, take centre stage at the summit alongside design, architecture, crafts and cultural outputs. The event also engages media organisations, academic institutions, research bodies and innovation hubs.

The summit opened on Monday with broad participation from across the media, content and entertainment fields, spanning music and live performance, cinema, television, digital platforms, social media, literature, publishing and translation. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)